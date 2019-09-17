Health Department: Heat the primary driver of recent air quality alerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Air quality issues can be the result of several factors, however there has been improvement in several areas over the years.
“No doubt we would see a lot more ozone violation, ozone alerts,” said Corey Masuca, an air pollution control engineer with the Jefferson County Department of Health.
That’s what Masuca says would be the result if there hadn’t been regulations put in place to limit emissions a few decades ago.
He says industry does still play some factor, just not as much as it used to.
“Contributing primarily, the nitrogen oxide portion of what’s needed to create ozone. However, the industrial sources - mainly nitrogen oxide - comes from the utility plants and those have been well controlled decades ago. They still play a minor role,” said Masuca.
In fact, Alabama Power told WBRC that it has been using selective catalytic reduction technology for nitrogen oxide for a while now. From 1996 through 2018, nitrogen oxide emissions were down 87%.
Keep in mind, there are other sources that can contribute to ozone issues like emissions from cars.
However, Mausca says the biggest factor right now is the weather. “The heat is the primary driver for the ozone alerts that we are experiencing now, with the temperatures unheard of in this late September,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.