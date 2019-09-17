Calera HS Soaring Sound of Dixie is the Band of the Week

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football Friday nights are all about the fun and pageantry at the games - from the players and cheerleaders to the fans and the bands. Nothing says that more in Calera than the Soaring Sound of Dixie, the Calera High School marching band.
“We are the largest since I have been here,” said Luke Manning, Calera High School Band Director. “125 strong, and we have some fun with our halftime performance this fall. The show is called ‘Driven,’ and revolves around cars. It just sounds fun, and it is.”
The Soaring Sound of Dixie partners with a lot of businesses and organizations in Calera and is supported by everyone in the community. The band will be showcased Friday during Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
