Auburn ready for SEC conference play against Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn said there is an excitement going into this Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.
Not only are the Tigers 3-0, but this is the team's first SEC conference matchup.
Malzahn said the players are excited about the game, and so are the coaches. He said, “The conference season is here and that’s kind of what we’ve been gearing up for these first three games.”
Coach Malzahn addressed some players’ injuries Tuesday morning. He said Prince Tega (Wanogho), Derrick Brown, Seth Williams, and Shedrick Jackson will all practice in some capacity. He said game play time is still day to day.
Coach Malzahn said the team is also ready for one of the loudest stadiums in the SEC, he said the players are preparing for the crowd noise.
Auburn kicks off at Kyle Field Saturday at 2:30.
