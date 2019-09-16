Weezer to play free concert for UAB’s 50th anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is about to rock out for the university's 50th anniversary.
The Grammy Award-winning rock band Weezer will headline a free concert Friday, October 18.
The concert on UAB's Campus Green at 7:00 p.m. is free and open to the public, but you will need tickets to get in.
Tickets for UAB students, staff, faculty and National Alumni Society members Thursday, Sept. 19.
Additional tickets will open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. All tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.
The Blazers will play Old Dominion University on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Legion Field.
