UA partners with community through Parent Teacher Leadership Academy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is encouraging local schools to learn more about its Parent Teacher Leadership Academy (PTLA). It’s a community partnership designed to make sure everyone is hands-on when comes to students’ education.
School districts like Tuscaloosa City and County Schools have participated in the University of Alabama’s PTLA before, but now the college wants even more school systems to partner with them.
PTLA helps parents focus on supporting student achievement at home. The program provides skills that parents can use by learning from teachers, principals and staff. This will help build and maintain strong family-school partnerships.
Teachers will really help in this process to not only give parents academic tools to help their child excel in the classroom, but mental and emotional health tools are given as well.
“The beauty of this, I believe, is bringing together the parents and teachers in a useful way to make a difference in our schools. I’ve seen it first-hand when I was a teacher and participated in the program,” said Andrea Ziegler, UA Director for Community Education.
Overall, all parties are really brainstorming and learning from each other throughout the academy. If you’re a parent interested in PTLA, talk to your principal at your child’s school first. Then contact Ziegler to follow up at amziegler@ua.edu.
You can read up on the program here www.ptla.ua.edu.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.