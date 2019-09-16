Tua throws a good ball to the Bama wide receivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award winner for the second time in three weeks.
Tua passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns in the Tide victory over South Carolina. The numbers are extraordinary, and as well as spot on with his passes. According to Bama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Tua throws a great ball.
“He knows exactly how much to put on a throw and that makes it easier for us receivers,” said Smith. “The best deep ball passer I have ever seen. He just has the knack for putting the ball exactly where it needs to be.”
This season, Tua has already surpassed the 1,000 yard mark in three games and has completed 77 percent of his passes, which includes 12 touchdown throws and zero interceptions.
