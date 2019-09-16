Preparing for an Air Quality Alert and hot temperatures to start the work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC)- A Code Orange Air quality alert has been issued for Monday, so anyone who is sensitive to pollutants in the air should be careful.
Monday and Tuesday, expect near record breaking heat. The temperatures will be in the high 90s, and triple digits in some places like Demopolis.
No rainfall is expected in the near future.
Starting Wednesday cooler air settles in dropping temperatures to the lower eighties in some areas. The cooler air will be a significant change from the heat. Hope you enjoy it!
