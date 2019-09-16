Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases new app

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Jefferson County, you’ll want to download a new app just released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Through the app, you can send in a tip, check on inmates in the county jail, apply for a pistol permit, and can find out if there is a registered sex offender living in your neighborhood.
There are also push alerts for traffic problems or emergency situations in Jefferson County.
You can download it for free from your app store. Just search for Jefferson County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.
