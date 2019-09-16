Hoover mayor praises Hewitt-Trussville students for post-game clean-up

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An act of kindness can go a long way, even if it’s off the field.
Despite Hoover celebrating a big 28-14 win against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, it was the post-game actions of the Hewitt students that had Hoover mayor Frank Brocato on social media this weekend.
Brocato praised the students for cleaning the away stands at the Hoover Met, saying they “picked up every piece of trash in their part of the stadium.” The mayor also said in the post that Hewitt’s athletic director picked up trash along the sideline and the away locker room was spotless.
The post quickly spread over the weekend and has more than 11,000 interactions, nearly 600 comments and 2,400 shares as of Monday morning.
Way to go, Hewitt! Keep up the good work!
