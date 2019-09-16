Gov. Ivey, Lawrence County officials break ground on multi-million dollar Hypersonic Manufacturing Facility

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Lawrence County joined with Governor Ivey and other state officials on Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for Lockheed Martin’s new Hypersonic Manufacturing Facility.
The U.S. Army recently awarded a $347 million contract to produce and develop a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon prototype system integrator in north Alabama.
Part of this program will be based at a Lockheed Martin facility in Courtland, while much of the management and engineering workforce will be in Huntsville.
This expansion brings two new buildings to the region, along with 72 news jobs to Courtland. It also brings 200 new jobs to Huntsville over the next three years.
“Lockheed Martin has a longstanding relationship with the state ofAlabama, and I am proud to see that strengthen even more as they make our state the flagship location for their hypersonic programs,” said Governor Ivey of the announcement. “Both Courtland andHuntsville will gain new jobs, which is always welcome news. I am proud and confident that Alabamians will help advance Lockheed Martin’s goals as we begin working towards the advancements of the future."
Lockheed Martin employs over 2,000 people in Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.