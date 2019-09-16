Forestdale man found drowned in a pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Forestdale home early Sunday morning after a lifeless body was found at the bottom of a pool.
According to police, the homeowners reported that they had had a party Saturday Night that ended between 11:00 and 11:30. While cleaning up they discovered someone’s personal items by the pool. The homeowners check the area and found the lifeless body of a man at the bottom of the deep end of the pool. They identified the man as someone they knew.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. According to police, no signs of foul play were found.
