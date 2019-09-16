Folks looking for missing pet fox in Montevallo

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Montevallo family wants help finding their missing fox.
The family says their pet silver fox is on the loose and has been missing for several days.
The fox has black and grey hair and it was wearing a black reflective harness when it went missing.
They say the animal has a very strict diet and medications so they are giving a cash reward for its return no questions asked.
Owners believe it might have been stolen so if you recognize the animal or think you saw it you are asked to report it to the authorities. Experts say don’t try and catch the animal yourself.
