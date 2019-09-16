FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a hot start to the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Another code orange air quality alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties today. Those with asthma and respiratory illnesses should use caution and try to stay indoors. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We will see plenty of sunshine today with very hot temperatures. High are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. A few spots will be close to tying record high temperatures this afternoon. Record high for Birmingham and Tuscaloosa for Monday is 101 degrees. In Anniston, the record high is 99. I don’t think we’ll see much in the way of rain today, so you’ll likely have to water the lawn over the next several days as we remain in this very dry pattern.
FIRST ALERT: The heat will be the main story for the next several days as high temperatures approach the mid to upper 90s. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry through Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low to mid-70s.
NEXT BIG THING: A backdoor cold front will likely move into Alabama Thursday from the northeast. With drier and cooler air in place, temperatures could finally drop down near average by Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows could be cooler too with spots dropping into the low to mid-60s Friday and Saturday mornings. By Saturday morning, a few spots could dip into the 50s for parts of North Alabama. Rain chances remain very limited over the next five to six days.
SMALL RAIN CHANCE?: As we head into the weekend, we could see a few isolated storms develop next Sunday and Monday pending on if a cold front tries to move closer into the state. Long range models are showing different solutions, but they indicate us staying mostly dry. I wish I had better news! We really could use rain, and I don’t see any decent rain chances over the upcoming week.
TROPICS: Humberto became a hurricane last night as it spins just east of the Georgia and Florida coast. Good news is that it is moving away from the Southeast U.S. and moving northeast into the open Atlantic. It will likely intensify as it moves over open waters and could become an issue for Bermuda. Humberto will not be a threat to the United States.
TROPICAL WAVE IN THE WESTERN GULF: A weak area of low pressure has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. A few models show this wave possibly intensifying as it approaches the coast of Texas. It won’t have any impact on our weather here, but it could produce heavy rains for parts of southeast Texas including Houston, Texas.
