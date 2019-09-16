FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a hot start to the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Another code orange air quality alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties today. Those with asthma and respiratory illnesses should use caution and try to stay indoors. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We will see plenty of sunshine today with very hot temperatures. High are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. A few spots will be close to tying record high temperatures this afternoon. Record high for Birmingham and Tuscaloosa for Monday is 101 degrees. In Anniston, the record high is 99. I don’t think we’ll see much in the way of rain today, so you’ll likely have to water the lawn over the next several days as we remain in this very dry pattern.