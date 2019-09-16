Fire danger advisory in effect in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for Alabama’s 67 counties.
They are asking people not to do any outdoor burning because of the heat and fire conditions. Jason Dockery, regional forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission said, “The fire weather conditions are getting worse. There is no rain in the forecast.”
How bad has it been? Over the last 30 days there have been 192 wildfires burning 2,200 acres of land. “We have been busy. In pockets with wildfires. It’s abnormally dry. We do have some drought portions in the state of Alabama,” Dockery said.
The forestry commission firefighters and local firefighters have been called out to handle grass fires along the roadways.
Dockery said fires are easily started in these conditions by cigarettes, chains dragging or even a flat tire on the roadway by creating friction.
While there may be no burn ban, people are asked to be cautious. “We are not at the point of issuing burn restrictions but we are encouraging people to postpone any outdoor burning until weather conditions improve which simply means wait until we get some rain,” Dockery said.
The Alabama Forestry Commission’s resources were stretched in 2016 by a prolonged drought and numerous wildfires. The commission only has about 180 firefighters statewide. “The danger is real. We got people in all corners of the state living near woodlands,” Dockery said.
Always call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit.
