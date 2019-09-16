Downtown Anniston historic buildings have new plaques on them

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the buildings in downtown Anniston look older than others, and promoters of the area want you to know it.
The non-profit group, Spirit of Anniston, has now placed 34 bronze plaques on buildings throughout the downtown area.
They mark the years in which the buildings were originally constructed.
The Lyric Square office building, for instance, was built as the Lyric Vaudeville Theater in 1918.
The plaques are meant to showcase the area’s historic designation and how the historic buildings are contributing to the economy.
“That means we have 34 property owners, that they’re interested in showcasing their properties. Like I mentioned, they are all contributing in some way back to the economy in Anniston,” Ann Welch, who runs Nunally Noble Frame and Gallery, told us. Her building was built in 1888.
The requirement, besides playing for the plaques, is that there must be an active business in the building at the time. The L & N Freight Depot has one, although the business inside - Cheaha Brewing - went out of business two weeks later.
The former Greyhound Bus Depot on Gurnee Avenue, which has been declared a historic monument because of its role in the Freedom Riders bus burning incident in 1961, also has a plaque. There are 175 historic properties in the area altogether.
The idea has been discussed for more than 20 years and got underway two years ago.
It affects commercial buildings on Noble Street and streets surrounding that area such as Gurnee and Wilmer Avenues.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.