Curfew for Springville High students for homecoming week

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s homecoming week for Springville High School and that means a curfew for students.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. at night until 6 a.m. in the morning starting this past Sunday until Monday morning next week.
The curfew started about five years ago after some cases where kids went too far during homecoming week.
“In 2014, our resolution was passed in response to some students who were actually damaging property and being driven around by parents,” Mayor William Isley said.
The high school principal asked the city to pass the curfew ordinance so the police department can enforce it for the entire week and weekend of homecoming.
“There is a lot of junior/senior senior/junior warfare, pranks to see who can out do the other. We want to make sure they have their fun and do so within certain periods of time,” Isley said.
Most pranks involve rolling yards with toilet paper. In the past, some homes were damaged. Most homeowners go along with the pranks, especially if their children are going to the school.
Springville leaders have concerns some students may prank a home where the homeowner misunderstands the intent.
“That may feel like someone is actually trespassing on their property. There are some tragic situations in the history books not only in Springville, but other locations,” Isley said.
If a Springville police officer finds a teenager under 19, they are told to go home. If they are found again, their parents are called. Charges are possible if property is damaged. Other cities like Hueytown also have curfews for homecoming week.
