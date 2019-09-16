Coach Saban gives the team Mondays off, Raekwon doesn’t like days off

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is a football player. He loves the game, everything about it, even practice. So, when he heard head coach Nick Saban had given the Tide Monday off from the normal practice he wasn't as happy as one might think.
“I like to practice,” said Davis. “Some of the guys were cheering and stuff about no practice, but I was like no way, let’s work. That is part of being a leader, but I also don’t like to take days off.”
Bama plays Southern Miss in a non-conference game Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Coach Saban has implemented Monday off days from practice in recent years to allow the players to rest their bodies and get some extra treatment.
The Tide will still have player meetings and go over game planning for the next opponent.
Bama is 3-0 on the season and is coming off a hard fought win over South Carolina in its SEC opener.
