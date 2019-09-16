Buttermilk Lipstick: Buckeye Footballs

Ingredients:
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup melted butter
1 Tbsp buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
11 Tbsp powdered sugar
1 tsp meringue powder
1 Tbsp hot water
Directions:
Stir together 2 cups powdered sugar, the peanut butter, the butter, the buttermilk & the vanilla in a medium bowl. Shape small amounts of the mixture using two spoons, forming quenelles. Place on a wire rack over a half sheet pan. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.
Microwave the chocolate morsels & the heavy cream in a small glass bowl 30 to 40 seconds. Whisk until smooth. Spoon a bit of the glaze over each peanut butter quenelle allowing it to spill over the sides. Tap the rack several times on the countertop to remove the air bubbles or pierce them with the tip of a wooden pick. Gather the chocolate that forms on the pan & place in a glass bowl. Gently reheat in the microwave to pouring consistency. Repeat the process to cover all of the candy. Let stand 2 hours at room temperature or until set.
Combine the 11 tablespoons powdered sugar, the meringue powder & the hot water in a bowl. Place in a piping bag fit with a 00 tip. Pipe lines over the surface of each candy to resemble football laces. Let stand 30 minutes or until set. Chill up to two days before serving.
