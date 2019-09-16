Bundles of Hope distributes diapers to families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Raising 300,000 diapers over 10 days is no small goal, but that is the number the Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank is looking to receive during its 5th annual Stuff the Bus diaper drive during September 20-29.
“The is a need and we hope to raise as much as possible,” said Lindsay Gray, executive director of Bundles of Hope. “So many babies need diapers, and if you consider 8-10 diapers a day that number adds up pretty quick. We are helping about 700 families a month so we are talking about 30,000-40,000 diapers a month.”
This year, the Bundles of Hope is taking the Stuff the Bus event to the north Birmingham area for the first time with a collection center at Gardendale Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church September 18-21. The annual “Stuff the Bus” diaper drive will be Sept. 20-29 on U.S. 280 in front of the Target shopping center.
For more information about receiving diapers, volunteering or donating, visit www.bundlesdiaperbank.org. For more information about the national diaper network, visit http://nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.