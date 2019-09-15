Tide’s offense soars after record-setting day by QB Tua Tagovailoa

COLUMBIA, SC (WBRC) - Alabama recorded 571 yards of total offense in the Tide’s 47-23 win over South Carolina on Saturday.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a career high 444 yards passing, marking his eighth career 300+ passing performance at Alabama, the most in school history. He also becomes the first quarterback in Alabama history with 400-plus passing yards and five touchdowns through the air.
“Those guys are the guys that make plays, and those are the guys that make me look good. If we just stick to what coach tell us, this is what can happen,” said QB Tua Tagovailoa.
The Tide relied heavy on the run pass option Saturday, which made up for the ground game as Alabama only rushed for 76 yards.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If we’re moving the ball and making plays, why change? Probably half the passes today,we run pass options (RPO’s), and they were playing a lot of cover six and eight, six guys in the box so those are all reads to throw so that’s the deal. I’m not going to apologize for that because we continue to make plays,” said Tide head coach Nick Saban.
“They had a really good run-stop defense, so we knew we weren’t going to have as many wide open runs so we had to take the six, the four, the three yard passes,” said Tide running back Najee Harris.
