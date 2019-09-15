Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another sunny, hot day is expected outside any rain areas which may develop this afternoon above normal temperatures are expected to continue. With Tropical Storm Humberto still well to the east of Florida, Central Alabama will remain on the dry side of the storm so only a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected with a narrow area of enhanced moisture along and south of The I-59 Corridor.
Drier air will continue wrapping around the western edge of the storm which is forecast to reach hurricane strength later today or overnight and with the dry, sinking air mass tomorrow and Tuesday temperatures will be at or slightly above 100 in the afternoon as the drought continues to intensify. We may begin to experience some relief in the drier areas of East Alabama by Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure pushes a wedge of cooler air down from the eastern edge of the Appalachians. We will continue to experience temperatures above 95 again in West Alabama Wednesday but afternoon highs will be a bit less oppressive Thursday and Friday.
Still, there is no significant rain in sight through the end of the week and into the beginning of next weekend.
As for Humberto, the storm is gradually strengthening, moving north-northwest. A slow turn to the north and eventually north - northeast as it moves over the Western Atlantic. Humberto is expected to slow down as it turns north today but remain well off the East-Central Coast of Florida with a gradual increase in forward speed but it is likely to continue strengthening during the next three to four days as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Humberto is expected to become a hurricane later today or tonight and continue to strengthen as it moves north and east.
