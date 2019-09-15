Sunday Morning Weather

Drier air will continue wrapping around the western edge of the storm which is forecast to reach hurricane strength later today or overnight and with the dry, sinking air mass tomorrow and Tuesday temperatures will be at or slightly above 100 in the afternoon as the drought continues to intensify. We may begin to experience some relief in the drier areas of East Alabama by Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure pushes a wedge of cooler air down from the eastern edge of the Appalachians. We will continue to experience temperatures above 95 again in West Alabama Wednesday but afternoon highs will be a bit less oppressive Thursday and Friday.