Patriot Ruck to bring awareness to veteran suicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Marine veteran hosted an event Saturday to bring awareness to those who struggle both in and out of service, and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve.
They were hard to miss if you were out in downtown Birmingham early on Saturday. Dozens walking, rucksack at the ready, and many with flags in hand. The Patriot Ruck was organized by Matthew Foster, a marine, who wanted to spread awareness of those who are overwhelmed after coming back from war.
“It is very common, and people don’t really talk about it. You know people talk about how great they did in the war and when they were deployed,” says Destin Bailey.
“Yeah, we’ve seen a lot of struggles. A lot of our friends have had a lot of difficulties after returning,” says Army veteran Lynda Ratliff.
A study from 2012 estimated veteran suicides to be around 22 per day. While it’s difficult to know an exact number, it’s not difficult to understand that it’s a problem faced by many, including families of those returning.
“People don’t really realize that stuff’s still going on. That there’s a lot still happening, and they see stuff that nobody should have to ever see. So, some of them have a hard time dealing with it when they get back” says Ratliff.
The Patriot Ruck began at Good People Brewing and step by step traveled through Avondale, Highland Park, Lakeview, UAB, and back. Usually, rucking in the military involves carrying gear that’s 50-75 pounds. Today, it was more like 10-20 pounds with safety personnel on hand and cars following carrying water and supplies.
“It was the most that we could do to honor what they do every day for us just in one day,” says Bailey.
“They go over there and spend six, eight, 12 months in this kind of heat and we’re all back here in our creature comforts, so it’s kind of an honor to be able to do it today,” says Ratliff.
If you’d like to donate to Still Serving Veterans, an organization helping veterans transition back to civilian life, visit SSV.org.
