Hueytown PD searching for missing girl

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown police are asking for your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to authorities, Yoslyn Galvan Rodriguez was last seen around 9 p.m. on September 14. Her last known whereabouts was the 3200 block of Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive.
Yoslyn is described as being 5′6 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.
If you have any information about Yoslyn’s whereabouts, please contact the Hueytown PD at 205-491-3523.
