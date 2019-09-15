Auburn running game goes full speed ahead

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn offense finally got into a rhythm, and when that happens the Tigers running game usually picks up speed.
Against Kent State the ground attack chewed up some huge numbers. Auburn ran for 467 yards and for the first time since 1983 three runners eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark; talking about Jartavious Whitlow, Shaun Shivers and Joey Gatewood.
“We got into a good pace,” said auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn. “We made it an emphasis to work on the run game and we executed the plan to perfection. The offensive line won the battle in the trenches and the runners ran hard. It was really good to see the offense run like we expect it to run. When we get the run game going it just opens up the entire offense.”
The Tigers ground game finished with 467 yards on 62 carries. That is almost eight yards a carry as a team for the entire game. Auburn also added six rushing touchdowns to its total of 55 points in the 39 point victory over Kent State.
Next Saturday Auburn opens up conference play on the road at Texas A&M in a 2:30 p.m. Central time kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.