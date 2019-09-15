Auburn defense is ready for SEC opener

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn defense feels it is ready for a challenge.
Tt will get one in the next game when the Tigers hit the road for it’s SEC opener at Texas A&M at Kyle field in College Station, TX.
“This is the type of game we are made for,” said Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. “We will have a game plan put together, but this next one is a game where you can separate yourself as a team and show everyone that you mean business for this season. We will have to play a great game, and we can do that. We believe we can do it.”
Auburn opens SEC play Saturday, September 21 against the Aggies with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
