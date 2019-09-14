Week 3 AHSAA scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -
Scores reported as of 10:30 p.m.
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
This week’s Results
Class 7A
Austin 17, Gadsden City 6
Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24
Florence 55, Bob Jones 24
Foley 33, Alma Bryant 18
Hoover 28, Hewitt-Trussville 14
Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14
Mountain Brook 49, Spain Park 35
Sparkman 45, Grissom 6
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 24
Vestavia Hills 45, Tuscaloosa County 16
Class 6A
Athens 27, Decatur 14
Buchorn 24, Albertville 7
Chelsea 42, Jackson-Olin 7
Cullman 48, Columbia 0
Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13
Fort Payne 31, Mae Jemison 30
Gardendale 35, Pell City 6
Helena 28, Homewood 24
Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14
Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 14
Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27
Paul Bryant 23, Northridge 6
Pinson Valley 31, Clay-Chalkville 7
Russell County 44, Carver-Birmingham 27
Saraland 35, Baldwin County 7
Shades Valley 19, Huffman 12
St. Paul’s Episcopal 29, Blount 20
Class 5A
Alexandria 34, Boaz 14
Bibb County 53, Shelby County 20
Briarwood Christian 38, Woodlawn 20
Central Clay County 42, Springville 7
Chilton County 14, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Citronelle 32, LeFlore 26
Crossville 24, Souglas 7
Demopolis 34, Marbury 6
Etowah 58, Sardis 13
Faith Academy 42, Mobile Christian 24
Jasper 42, Corner 0
Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16
Mortimer Jordan 49, St. Clair County 7
Ramsay 47, Pleasant Grove 19
Rehobeth 33, Beauregard 21
Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14
Sylacauga 36, Moody 6
Tallassee 10, Carroll 6
Valley 20, Greenville 14
Class 4A
Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0
Brooks 72, Wilson 20
Cherokee County 35, Jacksonville 28
Clarke County 21, W.S. Neal 0
Dale County 52, Ashford 33
Danville 35, West Morgan 8
Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20
Fairview 24, St. John Paul II Catholic 19
Good Hope 42, Tanner 27
Lincoln 28, Leeds 7
Montevallo 68, Jemison 40
Montgomery Catholic 52, Alabama Christian 13
Northside 36, Haleyville 35
Oak Grove 48, Curry 20
Oneonta 44, Hokes Bluff 13
Priceville 42, Randolph 24
UMS-Wright 14, Williamson 0
West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0
White Plains 31, Ashville 20
Class 3A
Bullock County 28, Dadeville 12
Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27
East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28
Fultondale 21, J.B. Pennington 7
Geraldine 64, Brindlee Mountain 6
Holly Pond 36, Hanceville 20
Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7
Midfield 42, Vinemont 30
Opp 22, Houston Academy 7
Pike County 14, Geneva 7
Providence Christian 21, Wicksburg 0
Saint James 26, Montgomery Academy 7
Slocomb 28, Straughn 13
Sylvania 52, Gaston 0
Thomasville 35, Bayside Academy 10
T.R. Miller 44, St Michael Catholic 21
Walter Wellborn 35, Saks 14
Winfield 41, Holt 14
Class 2A
Ariton 48, Houston County 12
Cedar Bluff 14, Sand Rock 7
Chickasaw 38, R.C. Hatch 14
Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0
Cold Springs 50, Sumiton Christian 12
Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0
Fyffe 24, Collinsville 3
J.U. Blacksher 50, Choctaw County 6
LaFayette 50, Thorsby 16
Leroy 40, Southern Choctaw 14
Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0
North Sand Mountain 44, Asbury 0
Ohatchee 50, Cleveland 7
Ranburne 57, Woodland 7
Red Bay 16, Addison 10
Reeltown 40, Horseshoe Bend 0
Section 12, Ider 0
Sheffield 20, Hatton 8
Tarrant 26, Winston County 6
Class 1A
Appalachian 34, Victory Christian 20
Billingsley 47, Verbena 0
Decdatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 20
Donoho 33, Winterboro 21
Elba 40, Kinston 14
Hubbertville 48, Meek 24
Lanett 54, Autaugaville 6
Maplesville 14, Linden 13
Marion County 35, Brilliant 24
Pleasant Home 22, Red Level 12
Valley Head 32, Falkville 7
Vina 58, Cherokee 18
Waterloo 50, Hackleburg 20
