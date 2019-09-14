Sideline Game of the Week: McAdory at Bessemer City

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City beat McAdory Friday night 15-7 to break the Yellow Jackets 7-game win streak in the series.
The Class 6A Region 4 win for Bessemer City is it’s first over McAdory since 2003. The Purple Tigers capitalized on a McAdory turnover to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Bessemer added to it’s lead in the second when quarterback Rishard Densmore ran it in for a four-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 after a missed PAT.
In the second half, McAdory scored when backup quarterback Cam Shepard completed a pass to wide receiver Dee Riddle to make it a 15-7 game. With two minutes remaining, McAdory had a chance to tie, but Shepard threw an interception to end the drive.
“It feels good, we’re fixing to change the culture here. We ended the streak and now it’s time to go win a state championship,” said quarterback Rishard Densmore.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.