Shelby County farmers dealing with drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hot dry conditions are bad news for farmers.
In Shelby County crops are struggling and now most farmers with livestock are eligible to get help from a livestock assistance program provided by the USDA.
Because they are having a hard time growing food for the animals, this program provides supplemental assistance.
“Well we’ve already lost one cutting of hay, a cutting we normally count on is not available. So producers are going to be forced to buy hay from other sources or supplement feed, with other feed materials they normally don’t have to invest in,” said Ricky Colquitt, Shelby County Extension Coordinator.
Parts of Shelby County are currently listed as being in either a severe or moderate drought.
