Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the forecast track of newly formed Tropical Storm Humberto continues trending east, our weather conditions will continue hot and dry although we have seen a weakening of the ridge of high pressure over the region allowing a shift to a more easterly wind flow which did allow for the formation of a few showers during the overnight and early morning hours.
The best chance for the redevelopment of rain this afternoon will be in the northeast areas of the region with rain chances decreasing farther south and west. The showers and thunderstorms will spread into these areas this afternoon pushed along by the light east/northeasterly winds. The weakening of the high pressure ridge will also mean we are not likely to see the record setting highs which were recorded Friday again although maximum readings will be around 95, still above normal for the middle of September in Central Alabama.
The final forecast track of Humberto will influence the forecast going into next week but if the forecast models continue with the storms eastward track we will see another building ridge of high pressure going into the first half of next week which will mean lower rain chances and even hotter temperatures accompanied by a wind shift back to the north by mid-week bringing in more dry area.
Chances for rain will then remain very limited from Sunday through Wednesday with any rain which does occur coming in the form of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. With the building ridge of high pressure highs will continue in the 95-98 degree range.
