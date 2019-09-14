Saturday Morning Weather

The best chance for the redevelopment of rain this afternoon will be in the northeast areas of the region with rain chances decreasing farther south and west. The showers and thunderstorms will spread into these areas this afternoon pushed along by the light east/northeasterly winds. The weakening of the high pressure ridge will also mean we are not likely to see the record setting highs which were recorded Friday again although maximum readings will be around 95, still above normal for the middle of September in Central Alabama.