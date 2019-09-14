Multiple statutory rape cases under investigation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in east Alabama after reports of six statutory rape cases either on or near the campus of Jacksonville State University.
All of the incidents were reported on September 11.
According to the university’s crime log, five of the incidents happened at different locations on campus - Dixon Hall, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall, and the Rowe Hall parking lot. The sixth location was off campus on Mountain Street.
The university released the following statement about the investigation:
“We are aware of an ongoing investigation by another agency. The university police is assisting with the investigation. The university is fully cooperating. No more statements will be made at this time due to privacy laws. There is no risk to our students. The investigation is ongoing.”
