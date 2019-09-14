The heat could be impacting your allergies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re sneezing and coughing, you’re not the only one.
The heat can make it worse for allergy and asthma sufferers.
The air seems heavy and stagnant, which tends to trap in the heat, humidity, and even pollen.
Heat can also create high ozone days, which are particularly problematic for people with asthma.
Hopefully, once fall arrives there will be some relief.
“As the weather cools, ozone is diminished. That sort of heavy feeling in the air will go away. And those can be of great relief of allergy and asthma suffers,” said Dr. John Anderson with Alabama Asthma and Allergy.
