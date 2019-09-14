Gadsden woman named AARP’s national Volunteer of the Year

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden woman who thought she was on her way to another United Way meeting got quite a surprise.
Jessica Brown, who often volunteers for the United Way of Etowah County and its affiliated agencies, instead found out she'd been named AARP's National Volunteer of the Year.
She was nominated by a fellow employee of the Family Savings Credit Union, who read the requirements and felt Jessica met them perfectly.
Brown is a communications major from Jacksonville State University and served her internship with the United Way, where she says she met a number of amazing people she feels deserved the award more than her.
“It is so overwhelming to be recognized for this. Honestly, I just, I know how many people there are in this community that give back, and so, to be recognized over some of these people that I’ve worked with, is just completely overwhelming,” Brown said after the surprise.
Brown said she was told to dress up since chamber president Heather New was going to get video for a future presentation. Had she not, Brown would’ve worn her customary JSU gear she normally wears on Fridays.
Brown has volunteered with such agencies as the Chamber of Commerce, the American Red Cross, and the Council on Aging.
Her prize for beating out 900 other nominees is a cruise, and she says she and her husband will cruise to New England.
