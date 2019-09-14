Are you drinking enough water to stay hydrated in the heat?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures hitting record highs for September Friday, experts said the best thing you can do for yourself is drink plenty of water.
Doctors said staying hydrated is a great defense to avoid having any heat related illnesses.
In fact the idea is to load up on liquids to prepare your body in case you're going to sweat a lot.
University of Alabama certified athletic trainer Dr. Jeri Zemke said, "Making sure that you're drinking lots of the proper fluids well in advance of that sweating event can be very preventative in nature."
You can also have sports drinks instead of just water, but doctors said stay away from alcoholic beverages or those with caffeine in them if you can.
