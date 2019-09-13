18-year-old arrested for Capital Murder and Theft in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 18-year-old Eric Kindred has been taken into custody for Capital Murder, Burglary and Theft of Property after 78-year-old Lewis Zicarelli was found dead in front of his home and his car stolen on August 29, 2019.
Police arrived at a residence on 9th Court Circle on August 29 to find Zicarelli lying unresponsive in the front room of his home, appearing to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s car was involved in a chase with Vestavia Police a few weeks later on September 11.
Kindred has been taken into custody for Zicarelli 's death, the burglary of his home, the theft of his car.
