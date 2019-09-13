We could approach record high temperatures on Friday the 13th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 70s. The big story this afternoon is the heat! High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. We are forecasting a high of 97°F in Birmingham. We could potentially tie the record high temperature for September 13th of 98°F set back in 1927. We should see a partly cloudy sky with a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm primarily in the afternoon and early evening hours. When you factor in the humidity this afternoon, it will feel like it is around 100°F-103°F.
First Alert: The National Weather Service has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties Thursday. Air quality levels will be poor for those with asthma and for younger children. Limit outdoor time and find ways to conserve electricity. Sideline Forecast: If you are planning to be outside this evening for some high school football, I think most of us will remain dry. We will see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 80s around 7pm. Temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 80s by 10-11 p.m.
Weekend Forecast: We will see a little disturbance move through Northeast Alabama Saturday afternoon that could spark up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance on Saturday up around 30%, which could be our best rain chance over the next five to seven days. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s Saturday. By Sunday, we could see a few extra clouds with only an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Next Week: The tropical low in the Bahamas will likely stay to our east, which means we have trended dry and hot for early next week. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s through next Tuesday and Wednesday. Only small chances for rain possible for the second half of next week.
Tropical Update: The area of low pressure located near the Bahamas will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm soon. The Hurricane Hunters will fly out into the low and will try to figure out if the low is closed off. If it is, it will officially become Tropical Storm Humberto if wind speeds reach 40 mph. Forecast is for this system to produce heavy rains and gusty winds in parts of the Bahamas. It will slowly move northwest towards the east coast of Florida. It won’t move a lot, and it is expected to intensify and eventually move northeast away from the Southeast Coast. Rain and gusty winds looking possible for the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia as we go into early next week. Gulf Coast Forecast: If you are planning on going to the Gulf Coast this weekend, you will not have to worry about the tropical wave in the Bahamas as of now. The farther east solution will keep most of the Gulf Coast free from this tropical system. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs near 90°F. Expect a moderate rip current threat along the Gulf Coast through next Monday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.