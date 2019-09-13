We could approach record high temperatures on Friday the 13th

Tropical Update: The area of low pressure located near the Bahamas will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm soon. The Hurricane Hunters will fly out into the low and will try to figure out if the low is closed off. If it is, it will officially become Tropical Storm Humberto if wind speeds reach 40 mph. Forecast is for this system to produce heavy rains and gusty winds in parts of the Bahamas. It will slowly move northwest towards the east coast of Florida. It won’t move a lot, and it is expected to intensify and eventually move northeast away from the Southeast Coast. Rain and gusty winds looking possible for the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia as we go into early next week. Gulf Coast Forecast: If you are planning on going to the Gulf Coast this weekend, you will not have to worry about the tropical wave in the Bahamas as of now. The farther east solution will keep most of the Gulf Coast free from this tropical system. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs near 90°F. Expect a moderate rip current threat along the Gulf Coast through next Monday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.