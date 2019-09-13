Tuscaloosa PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are trying to find a missing 16-year-old and the 20-year-old man she was last seen with.
Dasia Shamaria Jefferson, 16, last seen outside of her home in the 5100 block of E 36th Avenue on September 5th.
Police say she was talking with Demetrius Windham, 20, from Northport. It is believed that Dasia may be in the company of Windham.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dasia Jefferson or Demetrius Windham, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
