Students learn about job opportunities in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tenth grade students throughout Shelby county learned about job opportunities Thursday as they start planning those next steps for after high school.
Shelby county chamber held a hands on career day, where students were exposed to jobs in everything from engineering, tech, healthcare, public service and more.
The goal was to showcase to students the opportunities available for them right here at home.
They also want students to know that not all jobs require a four year degree. Some only require a two year degree while others only require a training program or you could go right into the workforce from high school.
Corin Ferrl is a student that attended the event on Thursday and he decided to go in law enforcement. He said if it had not been for this career day he might not have known there were so many options.
“Law enforcement has more than what I’ve known about here in Shelby County. I didn’t know they had a tactical unit special units like swat teams and a helicopter unit”
Hundreds of students participated the connect to careers event.
