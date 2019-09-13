Police: Delivery driver stabbed by ex-girlfriend while delivering food

Police: a man was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend during a food delivery in Hoover
By WBRC Staff | September 13, 2019 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:26 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale woman is charged and accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend while they were making a food delivery in Hoover.

Officers say Wednesday night they found the 37-year-old man on the sidewalk at Riverchase Apartments suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

The man old officers he was making a food delivery for Postmates with his ex-girlfriend when they got into an argument. The man said during the argument, Michelle Diane Logan stabbed him with a switchblade-style knife.

The victim was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Logan was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence 2nd degree.

Michelle Diane Logan charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend during food delivery. (SOURCE: Hoover PD)
She will be transferred to the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

