No more rangers for Red Mountain State Park?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state commission over Red Mountain State Park is expected to vote in favor of turning over security responsibilities to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies. If it passes, all park rangers will be dismissed.
Tony Harper has been a part-time ranger at Red Mountain State Park for over seven years.
“Who, what guy doesn’t want to be a park ranger?” says Harper.
He and the other rangers take their responsibilities seriously. One of which, is knowing the trails like the back of their hand.
“I had to walk all the trails at Red Mountain Park. Today, there’s 15 miles of trails.”
That came in handy when a girl called the rangers yesterday for help.
“Rode her bicycle from Midfield all the way to the northside. Became lost, anxious, overheated. She was scared, so she called us.”
After sending pictures of where she was, rangers found her in five minutes. Harper explains his concerns now deal with safety issues like this one.
“I believe Jefferson County can do a great job, they’re a very professional service. But will the men be able to find somebody, or the ladies be able to find somebody quickly within a 15 mile, 750-acre park?”
We’re not sure why this move was made, but park director T.C. McLemore says in an emailed statement, in part, “This agreement equips the deputies tasked with securing the park… with the full back-end support and resources of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jefferson County Court System.”
“We want people to come to Red Mountain Park and feel safe the entire time," adds Harper.
The commission will vote on the 18th, and if passed, will become effective October 1. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said today that details were still being sorted out, but they could guarantee that a deputy will be in the park on every shift during operating hours.
