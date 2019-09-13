Man wanted for child rape in Michigan may be in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for raping a child in Michigan, and he may be living in Jefferson County.
Corey Deshawn Gaston is one of the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives.
Investigators say Gaston kidnapped a 10-year-old girl in 2007 in Michigan. Authorities say he took her through her bedroom window, and raped her.
Officers say Gaston told the little girl he would hurt her if she told anyone.
Marshals say he has been seen over the past three years in the western area of Jefferson County and may have been in the Bessemer/Adger area in the past two months.
Marshals say Gaston has been described as having a very distinct walk. He is pigeon-toed causing his legs to bow when he walks.
Gaston is balding on the crown of his head with a scar on his forehead. Investigators say he is known to work out regularly, and he is described as being charismatic.
There is a reward for up to $25,000 for information leading to Gaston’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.