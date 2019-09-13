Increased security at Center Point High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One week ago, both teams playing in a football game at Center Point High School hit the ground as gunshots rang out from a neighborhood. No one at the school was injured, but increased security measures are planned for tonight’s game.
Trees have been removed to clear sight lines for security. There is also a sheriff’s mobile surveillance unit on hand so cameras can keep a watch on the nearby community. Center Point High School Principal Van Phillips said there will be increased patrols by the Sheriff’s office and the Birmingham Police Department in the communities near the stadium.
Phillips is angry that someone would fire a gun so close to the football game. He said these football games are important to their school and fans.
“In our community football is very important to our citizens and we want everyone to know we are going to all we can to maintain safety and security at Center Point High School. Its just regrettable something took place outside of our school outside of our control.” Phillips said.
The principle that added no security system is 100 percent but he is pleased with the protocols that were implemented last week to keep the players and fans safe.
Meanwhile the Sheriff’s office continues to search for the person who fired the gun last week.
