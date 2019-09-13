Homewood Gourmet: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 pound andouille sausage, sliced into half moons
1 1/4 cups diced sweet onion
3/4 cup diced celery
3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
1 bay leaf
1 pound chopped cooked chicken
2 cups long-grain white rice
4 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 cups diced fresh tomatoes
1/2 cup chopped green onions, for garnish
Directions:
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook sausage in hot oil, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until browned. Add diced onion and next 4 ingredients -through bay leaf- to hot drippings; sauté 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in chicken and rice. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduced heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes or until rice is tender.
Stir in tomatoes, cover and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.
