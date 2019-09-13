Homewood Gourmet: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook sausage in hot oil, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until browned. Add diced onion and next 4 ingredients -through bay leaf- to hot drippings; sauté 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in chicken and rice. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduced heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes or until rice is tender.