Foundry Ministries accepting donated used cars to fight addiction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a way to help those battling addiction-- one car at a time.
The Foundry Ministries is in need of donated used cars.
Once those cars come to the Foundry Auto Center, men in the Addiction Recovery program work on the cars, which prepares the men for future employment.
Once those cars are repaired, they are are either sold or added to the Foundry’s fleet.
All proceeds directly fund programs to help those struggling with addiction.
“I put my heart and soul into it. I know that it’s going to another family. It’s a blessing for a blessing,” said George “Bubba” Ashley, a participant of the Foundry’s Addiction Recovery Program.
“Just seeing the light in somebody’s eye, knowing that at the end of the day, they’ve done a fantastic job. And not only have they sharpened a skill set and develop a skill set, but they’ve also been able to give back,” said Josh Heintz, Chief Enterprise Development Officer,
The Foundry will take vehicles of all kinds, running or not.
If you’d like to donate your car, click here or call The Foundry Auto Donation Center at (205) 426-9000.
You will receive a tax break for your donation.
