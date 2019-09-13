Everyone okay after train accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside police say a train wreck is reminder of how dangerous train track crossings can be for drivers.
Officers worked the accident in the area of Bracketloop Road Thursday night.
Everyone got out of the car before the train hit and everyone is okay.
Officers said the smashed car is a reminder to always STOP, LOOK, and LISTEN, and make sure all railroad tracks are clear before you cross.
If your car is stalled or stuck on the tracks call 911 immediately so dispatchers can warn the railroad and stop all trains from passing through.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.