Double shooting leaves one dead in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the western part of the city.
Officers were called to a scene just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of 22nd Place West.
When they arrived, they located two currently unidentified victims suffering gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was found inside an apartment unit and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, found outside of the building, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
No suspects have been identified. If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
