Dangerous intersection on Highway 280 finally being addressed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A dangerous intersection on highway 280 is finally being addressed.
The goal is to make the intersection of County Road 39 and Highway 280 safer.
There is a popular grocery store on the road but turning into the grocery store parking lot is pretty risky.
For drivers trying to get onto 280 or cross the intersection from County road 39 there are some blind spots and cars fly down 280 in this area.
After several request from the city, ALDOT has made a funding agreement to put up a traffic light at the intersection.
They are still working on the design.
Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says that they are usually several accidents here.
“In fact 5 ALDOT employees where hit by a car there just last year. It is a very dangerous intersection,” he explains.
They hope that light will be installed in less than six months.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.