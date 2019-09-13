Juvenile in custody after threat investigation at Moody schools

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody police say a juvenile is in custody after authorities received information that led them to place their school system on heightened alert Friday morning.
“As part of our investigation that resulted in precautionary measures being taken at our schools this morning, an individual has been taken into custody. It is our belief that this will resolve the concern that was brought to our attention. We will always ensure that we do everything possible to keep Moody safe,” the Moody Police Department said in a Facebook post.
