Blount Co. Sheriff plans prayer vigil for county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff is planning a prayer vigil for the entire county.
It’s been a tragic month for the county, with a mother and boyfriend charged in the death of an 18-month-old boy, and four others charged after a man was beaten and found dead in a steel canister.
Not to mention shootings and suicides.
Now, Sheriff Mark Moon is working with churches to bring people in the community together to pray and restore Blount County.
“Boy, I tell you, it seems like it has really hit hard these last several weeks," said Sheriff Moon. “We put six people in our jail this week for capital murder. That has got to be a Blount County record, because I don’t remember ever putting that many people in our jail for capital murder.”
Sheriff Moon is hoping to plan a vigil for next week, possibly Wednesday.
If you’d like to get involved, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4127.
