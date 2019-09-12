Teaching a new generation about 9/11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a question adults all know the answer too.
Where were you on 9/11?
However, there is a new generation of Americans who don’t remember, because they weren’t alive.
Students at Hoover’s Bumpus Middle School took time Wednesday to learn about how life changed 18 years ago.
“Just like I wasn’t aware of what it was like on Pearl Harbor, they’re not aware of what it was like on 9/11,” said Jason Watson, a civics teacher at the school. “When they see the footage of what happened that day, they are stunned. And you can tell for them, it’s kind of like a gut shot.”
So why does he do it? So kids know where we’ve come and where we’re going.
“We know how important that day was, what happened, how important that is. But also that we continue to address the issues that we had that day,” said Watson.
