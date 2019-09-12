BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Talmadge Skillman.
Talmadge is a senior at Oneonta High School with a 3.76 GPA. He is a member of the Student Council and is a student sports writer with the Blount Countian newspaper. In addition, he volunteers and participates in community service projects with Lester Memorial Church and has attended mission trips to the Appalachian Mountains and the Philippines.
Talmadge, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.
